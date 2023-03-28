Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

