Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 1,795,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

