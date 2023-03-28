Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 23.1% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,271,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.30. 1,677,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

