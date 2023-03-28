Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.77. 101,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,902. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

