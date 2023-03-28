Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.79. 820,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,820. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

