Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Vaxxinity stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
