Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vaxxinity Price Performance

Vaxxinity stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vaxxinity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 681,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

