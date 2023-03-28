Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.76 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
