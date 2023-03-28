Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Via Renewables in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,471.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIA stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.07%. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently -279.23%.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

