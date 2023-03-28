Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

