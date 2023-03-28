Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $25.84.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
