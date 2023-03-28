Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in March

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

