Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.95. 1,596,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $415.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.