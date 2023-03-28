Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.

VISL opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.19.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

