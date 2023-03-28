Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.
Vislink Technologies Price Performance
VISL opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
