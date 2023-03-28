Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Up 5.2%

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.76. 178,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 656,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, President Brian Cree acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 158,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 487,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,928.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 in the last 90 days.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

