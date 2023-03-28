Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 4.4 %

VOR stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 159,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

