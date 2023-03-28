Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

VOR opened at $5.62 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.