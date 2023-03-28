Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

VOR opened at $5.62 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

