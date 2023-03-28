Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
VOR opened at $5.62 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
