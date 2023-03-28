Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops One Day Volume of $6.69 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $90.75 million and $6.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00012412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00202651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,913.46 or 1.00063126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.37887182 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,260,690.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

