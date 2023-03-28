Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Walken has a total market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Walken has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

