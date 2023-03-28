Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

