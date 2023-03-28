Waltonchain Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,109,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,133,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

