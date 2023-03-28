WAXE (WAXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,395.22

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $64.74 or 0.00240765 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $170,395.22 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

