WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

