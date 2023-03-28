Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 1,737,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 855,887 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

