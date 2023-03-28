Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $294.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $294.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NYSE:ACN opened at $273.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

