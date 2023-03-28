Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $844.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $820.41 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $755.93 and its 200 day moving average is $738.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

