Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to $18.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 617,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,165. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in TEGNA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in TEGNA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

