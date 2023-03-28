Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

WFC opened at $37.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

