Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is Presima Securities ULC’s 9th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 5.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 429,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.