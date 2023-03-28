Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

TSE:WTE traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,880. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

