Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WSM opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.06%.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
