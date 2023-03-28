WOW-token One Day Volume Hits $4.36 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.07 million and approximately $4.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0284137 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.