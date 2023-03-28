Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $91.97 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $309.74 or 0.01154764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,536,754 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

