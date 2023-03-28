Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 1st

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $243,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

