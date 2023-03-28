XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.82. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

