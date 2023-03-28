Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
NYSE:YRD opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
