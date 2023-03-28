Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

NYSE:YRD opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Featured Stories

