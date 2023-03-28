YUSD Stablecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,677.50 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $219.98 million and $130,677.50 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular exchanges.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00727483 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $245,359.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

