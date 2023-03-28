Zcash Price Tops $36.41 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.41 or 0.00134004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $594.47 million and $32.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

