Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 17,264 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 16,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

