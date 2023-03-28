Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 126 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 289,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

