Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ILF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 99,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $920.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

