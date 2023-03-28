Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.77. 212,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

