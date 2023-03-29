10,077 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.40. The stock had a trading volume of 513,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,150. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

