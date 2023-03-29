10,101 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,444.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 107,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 118,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

