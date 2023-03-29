180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

TURN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 49,650 shares of company stock worth $260,932 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

