2,312 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,312 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

WMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. 2,794,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.