2,600 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. 418,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,853. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

