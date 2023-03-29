30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.