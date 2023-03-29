3,372 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.0 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

DOX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. 140,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,971. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.