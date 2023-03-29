3,774 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

