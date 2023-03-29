3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in 3M were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.36. 471,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

