4,395 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
